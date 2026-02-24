North Korea re-elects Kim Jong Un to top post at key party congress (P.C. KCNA via Reuters)

The North Korean ruling party’s key congress has re-elected Kim Jong Un to the top post and hailed his leadership for strengthening the country’s military capabilities.

A report by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) from the event suggests that Kim plans to double North Korea’s nuclear arsenal.

Kim was elected as the party’s general secretary with the “unshakable will and unanimous desire” of thousands of delegates on the fourth day of meetings, KCNA reported.

The ruling party’s new Central Committee roster revealed some significant changes in the country’s chain of command, with senior ageing officials replaced by younger officials.

Among the most prominent figures replaced in the 138-member body was the 76-year-old head of Pyongyang’s parliament.

The key party congress, which began on Thursday, is a five-yearly event of the ruling party in which the country’s leadership outlines the political and military goals for the next five years.

The new developments come amid the deepening ties between Pyongyang and Moscow. North Korea has also sent troops to fight alongside Russian forces in the war in Ukraine.

Kim has also pursued stronger ties with China as he travelled to Beijing for the 80th anniversary military parade commemorating World War II in September 2025, marking his first major multilateral diplomatic appearance.