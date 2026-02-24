Tempers flare as Spurs battle to victory in hard-fought clash with Pistons

The San Antonio Spurs denied the Detroit Pistons the chance to throw their weight around, meeting force with force with skill and talent in a playoff-level showdown of the NBA Finals.

Victor Wembanyama had 21 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks, Devin Vassell scored 28 and San Antonio beat Detroit 114-103 on Monday night’s sensational game.

The Spurs are red-hot, winning a season-high nine in a row and trailing only the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference.

The Eastern Conference-leading Pistons, who have grabbed five consecutive wins, are set to compete against Oklahoma City tomorrow night, Wednesday, February 25, to see if they can hang with the NBA’s elite once again.

Detroit, on the other hand, is making efforts to upscale their game this season by moving into the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

For context, the Pistons demonstrated one of the most impressive turnarounds in league history last season and put an end to the cold spell of 9 defeats in the playoffs in the opening playoff test against the New York Knicks, but their season came to an end.

Emotions run high in the first half against Spurs.

Detroit Pistons’ Cunningham was hit with an offensive foul after stretching his arms and knocking Castle down on the court.

Then, Spurs forward Keldon Johnson reacted by shoving Cunningham and Pistons center Jalen Duren, who was recently suspended by the NBA, put a finger in Johnson’s face.

After a review decision, Johnson and Duren were handed out technical fouls in the second quarter in the game that could’ve gone either way.