Luci4, viral 'BodyPartz' rapper, dies aged 23: Here's what we know

Emerging rapper Luci4, known globally for his viral song BodyPartz died at 23.

Luci4’s family has confirmed the rapper was found dead at a friend’s place in Los Angeles on February 22, 2026.

Though the family claimed they were unaware of what actually happened, the manner in which Luci4 died has cast doubts.

According to them, they found Luci4, whose real name was James Dear, with his wallet emptied and had cautioned about his friends circle, whom he was spending much of his time outside home, especially after getting fame.

The LA County Medical Examiner has not yet issued any cause of his death, and the investigation continues.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a medical call at the house at 11:40 am, but by the time they arrived, the person was already dead, and the LAPD was called to the scene.

Who was Luci4?

Luci4 emerged on the music scene through the viral sensation of BodyPartz which was released under the platform of Atlantic Records’ Bad Realm Records venture.

The song received the gold certification by the Recording Industry Association of America in 2024.

Luci4, another song, All Eyez on Me generated buzz on TikTok after it was rolled out in 2020.

Luci4 emerged from the underground rap scene and was considered a pioneer of the niche online genre sigilkore.

The latest single Luci4 dropped on Spotify was Sleeve, on February 3, besides, he had been active on SoundCloud, where he was actively dropping new tracks just before his death on February 15, 2026.