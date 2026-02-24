Laura Tull drops bombshell allegation days after Eric Dane's death: Here's what she said

A former background actress, Laura Tull, has sparked buzzing after she dropped a bombshell allegation against late Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane days after his death.

Tull alleges that former colleague Eric Dane mistreated her on the set while calling him ‘true evil’ and puts all the blame on the late Dane for her exit from the superhit medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy.

Eric Dane died of complications from ALS on Friday, February 19, 2026, after a yearlong fight with the disease.

Laura Tull shared multiple posts on Threads, saying, :He was a bully and a hole.”

Tull’s startling allegations have been making headlines on social media.

In the followup posts, the Chemical 13 actress alleged further that Eric Dane bullied her on the set of Grey’s Anatomy and even mocked her behind her back.

She went one step further, calling him a ‘narcissist’ while she was simply trying to do her job as an actor.

She wrote, “He was a coward who abused me. Bullied me. Made fun of me. When I had beaten cancer. When I was getting sick with an autoimmune disease. He was a stuck on himself narciscist. I was a girl who just wanted to be an actor and be good at it.

Tull added that Eric’s comments played a role in what she defines as long-term professional and personal damage, writing, “But I really didn’t care for Beverly Hills or the sham of Hollywood’s glam. I wouldn’t make a s*x tape. He got into my business. His dying doesn’t change [the] destruction he caused me.”

However, at the time of writing, there have not been any comments appearing either from ABC or Eric Dane’s representatives on the matter that is buzzing on the internet.

The actor rose to fame playing Dr. Mark Sloan, better known to fans globally as McSteamy,' that went onair from 2006 to 2012.

In the months leading up to his death, Dane had been actively vouching for ALS awareness campaigns, raising awareness about how to live with the progressive neurodegenerative disease called ALS.