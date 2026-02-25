New UK travel system ETA takes effect—Here's what dual nationals need to know

The UK has received a new travel system that takes effect from today, Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

The government claims the new system called Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) will enhance the immigration system.

What’s an ETA?

Let’s first get to know what the new travel system means for dual nations and why they needed it the most.

An ETA is a paperless digital permit to travel to the UK.

And for those who have been traveling to the UK visa-free, from February 25, they must now get an ETA.

The new rules under the ETA will be applicable to people from 85 countries.

Upon approval, your ETA will guarantee your stay in the UK for up to six months, with a validity period spanned over two years, or until your passport expires, with multiple entries into the UK.

The visit's purpose must fall under the categories like tourism, business, or short-term study.

It can apply to people who cross the border and transit through the UK as part of a journey; however, people transiting through UK airports and who avoid border checks entirely will not need an ETA.

But one must keep in mind that the one who normally required a visa to travel to the UK will still require a visa to travel to the UK. They are not required to apply for an ETA.

British or Irish citizens will not require getting an ETA or a visa to go to the UK or just pass through.

The scheme was launched in October 2023 but was not implemented in letter and spirit in order to give visitors ample time to adjust to the new requirement.

However, in November last year, the UK government announced it is going to make it a must from February 25, 2026