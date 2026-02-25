What time is the Samsung event today? Here's how and where to watch

Samsung's much-awaited Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event is going to kick off today (Feb 25) at 10 am Pacific time, which translates into 1:00 pm EST, offering an official glimpse of its fresh Galaxy S26 phones that the smartphone world has been awaiting.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event

If you happen to be a Galaxy enthusiast willing to watch tonight's Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, then hear us out that the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 will be livestreamed on Samsung's official YouTube channel, meaning you can watch it right from the comfort of your sofa.

Those interested can also watch the event from the official Samsung website and the Samsung Community page.

The hype around this year's groundbreaking Galaxy Unpacked event has taken the tech landscape by surprise, particularly thanks to the rich new array of the new Galaxy products.

As per the reports churned out by several news outlets, the Galaxy maker will also reveal Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro during the Unpacked event, with eleventh-hour rumours suggesting even more details.