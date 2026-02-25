Japan to deploy missile system on island near Taiwan amid escalating China tensions

Japan has set a deadline of March 2031 to deploy surface-to-air missiles on its remote western island, Yogaguni, near Taiwan, amid intensifying regional tensions.

The Japanese-made missile system, with 50km range and 360-degree capability, will be deployed on the island.

According to Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, the missile system is capable of intercepting incoming aircraft and missiles and can track up to 100 targets simultaneously.

The plan to deploy missiles on the island, located just 110 km away from Taiwan, was first announced in 2022. China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has not ruled out using force to reunify it with the mainland.

The announcement comes as tension between China and Japan surged, after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi warned to activate the country’s Self-Defence Forces (SDF) in response to any Chinese military aggression against Taiwan.

U.S. intelligence reports suggest that Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered the military to be ready for a military takeover of Taiwan by 2027.

Relations between Tokyo and Beijing have strained following Takaichi’s remarks.

China has increased pressure on Japan in recent months through various measures, including restricting rare earth exports, sending warships, and canceling concerts. It has even recalled pandas sent to Japan under its famous panda diplomacy program.