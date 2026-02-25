Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2026, Galaxy S26 Ultra tipped to be pricey

The day for Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2026 has finally arrived, and last-minute rumours are suggesting what many might not have thought: Galaxy S26 Ultra is to be priced higher than it should.

The internet is abuzz with excitement as Samsung prepares to unveil its Galaxy S26 phones today, with the Galaxy S26 Ultra being the biggest appeal of the event.

Although recent reports suggested the new S Ultra flagship would feature impressive upgrades over its predecessor, recent ones are claiming that it will be too expensive due to rising component costs.

How much will Galaxy S26 Ultra cost?

Citing sources, Android Authority noted that the retail price for the 1TB Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to reach approximately 2,545,400 KRW (around $1,760) in South Korea, showing an increase of 418,000 KRW (about $289) or nearly 20% compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra's similar storage variant.

These unbearable pricing is primarily due to the Ultra lineup's reliance on high-capacity storage, an insider noted. This claim is validated in view of the recent surge in memory chip costs.

The 512GB Galaxy S26 Ultra variant is estimated to retail for 2,059,000 KRW. This is a straight 11.4% uptick. On the other hand, the 256GB model is tipped to be priced at 1,797,000 KRW, up by 5.8%.

Galaxy S26 Ultra US pricing

The interesting part deals with some reports indicating that the price hikes may not apply to the US market. High hopes for American Galaxy consumers.

It must be noted that Samsung has yet to officially launch the Galaxy S26 series today at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026, and pre-orders are likely to begin tomorrow (February 26).