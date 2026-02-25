Starlink pushing for 150Mbps speeds for each users with next-gen cellular connectivity

Elon Musk's SpaceX is reportedly eyeing a fascinating speed of 150Mbps for each Starlink user with its next-generation cellular connectivity.

This immense internet speed for Starlink cellular users is said to be part of Musk's ambitions to enhance service to an unprecedented degree.

During the International Telecommunication Union's Space Connect conference, Udrivolf Pica, SpaceX's satellite policy chief, underlined the potential of delivering high-speed internet directly to mobile phones.

If it comes to fruition, 150 Mbps of internet speed per users would not fall short of a huge leap forward in satellite technology.

As of now, Starlink provides limited bandwidth and enables users in cellular-dead zones to access basic services like texts and low-resolution video calls at speeds of approximately 4Mbps.

But now, following the acquisition of new radio spectrum from EchoStar, SpaceX seems all set to expand its capabilities in a skyrocketing manner.

The company is also seeking permission to launch an additional 15,000 satellites in a bid to enhance coverage and service quality. Pica emphasised that “more spectrum means a bigger pipeline,” allowing for improved video, voice, and data services.

Accomplishing 150Mbps speeds would place Starlink higher against traditional 5G networks that currently offer median speeds of 309Mbps for T-Mobile and 172Mbps for AT&T.

Other players levelling a notch up in the mobile cellular space include AST SpaceMobile and many more who are also developing satellite-to-phone services but are currently restricted to lower peak speeds.