'Bridgerton' Season 4, Part 2: Here's when it hits Netflix

Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek’s love story continues in Bridgerton Season 4, Part 2, and the streaming giant Netflix has revealed when it's going to drop on the platform.

The highly anticipated return of Shonda Rhimes’ Regency-era drama continues after the dramatic Part 1 finale.

So if you’re wondering where to catch the buzzing Season 4, Part 2, you need not to worry about it; we’ve got you covered.

Here’s every detail you need to know about the release time and storyline.

Bridgerton Season 4, Part 2 full release schedule revealed

Season 4, Part 2 of Bridgerton will be released on Netflix today, Thursday, February 26, at 3 am ET and 12 am PT.

While Season 4 premiered with Part 1 on Thursday, January 29, this time also, Bridgerton Season 4 will have eight episodes.

How to stream Bridgerton Season 4?

The season’s first four episodes of Bridgerton Season 4 are available to watch on Netflix, with the remaining four coming out today, February 26, at 3 am ET.

The previous Seasons 1 to 3 are also available on the streaming platform.

What’s the storyline of Season 4?

The storyline of Bridgerton Season 4 revolves around Luke Thompson’s Benedict Bridgerton, the family’s trouble-making heartthrob, who agrees to marry under the influence of his mother and London’s high society.

One evening at a masquerade ball, he comes across an enigmatic woman known as the “Lady in Silver.”

He calls her the ‘”most intriguing person I’ve ever met,” and they share an intimate moment in the garden before she disappears into the darkness of night.

Behind the mask is Sophie Beckett, the earl’s secret child, who after her father’s demise, is compelled to work as a servant by her cruel stepmother.

So, when Benedict vows to find the enigmatic Lady in Silver, with only the white glove she left behind as a clue, they meet again, but nothing is the same.