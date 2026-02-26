T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe win toss, opt to field first against India

India captain Suryakumar Yadav (second from left) and Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza (centre) at the toss for their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 26, 2026. — Facebook/@ZimbabweCricket1992

Zimbabwe opted to field first after winning the toss against India in their second Super Eight clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Thursday.

Playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah.

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava.

Head-to-head

India and Zimbabwe have come face-to-face 13 times in T20Is, with the former dominating the head-to-head record with 10 victories, compared to the Chevrons' three.

Matches: 13

India: 10

Zimbabwe: 3

Form Guide

India and Zimbabwe enter the fixture with similar momentum, as both teams had their unbeaten streaks broken in their respective previous matches.

The Chevrons, who stunned former champions Australia and Sri Lanka in back-to-back matches to storm into the Super Eights, were crushed by two-time champions West Indies, suffering a 107-run defeat.

India, on the other hand, were outclassed by South Africa, who booked them for 111 after setting a 178-run target at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The upcoming fixture, as a result, is crucial for both teams to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Matches: L, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

Zimbabwe: L, W, A, W, W