Galaxy S26's Ocean Mode welcome, but not ready for diving yet

Samsung, at its recently concluded Unpacked 2026 event, added so much to its flagship product lineups, but only two advancements could be considered truly tempting: Privacy Display and Ocean Mode.

Although Ocean Mode isn't new. It debuted with the Galaxy S24 Ultra. But now it has made its way to the Galaxy S26 series in a bid to enhance underwater photography for consumers.

How Galaxy S26's Ocean Mode serves underwater photography

It has been reported that Galaxy S26's Ocean Mode was originally designed for marine researchers. Luckily, its functionality has expanded greatly and now enables users to capture more colour-accurate images underwater by eliminating excessive blue tones that often plague underwater photography.

This feature addresses the common issue where shades like reds and yellows quickly disappear with depth. By adjusting shutter speed and employing multi-frame image processing, Ocean Mode minimises motion blur to deliver clear, sharp, and vibrant photos that accurately reflect the underwater environment.

Ocean Mode for water resistance, not ocean resistance

Despite having a strong appeal, Ocean Mode users should be cautious when using it underwater. The Galaxy S26 phones come with an IP68 rating, meaning they can withstand submersion to 1.5 metres (about 4.9 feet) in fresh water for 30 minutes.

However, saltwater poses a grave threat owing to its corrosive nature, which can damage connectors, seals, and charging ports. To safely play with underwater photography, it's advised to opt for water-resistant housing for your phone. This would not only protect your device but also allow for deeper dives.

While Ocean Mode is worthy of praise with its integration into the new Galaxy S26 series smartphones, precautions must be taken into acccount for safe use.