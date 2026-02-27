Like Netflix, HBO Max password sharing might cost additional fee

Slighly following in the footsteps of Netflix which implemented measures to discourage password sharing, Warner Bros. Discovery has officially announced to end password sharing on HBO Max.

The streaming service is now known simply as Max in various regions.

This discontinuation of password-sharing marks the end of uncontrolled Max account sharing beyond single households. By doing so, the company is reportedly aligning its policies with emerging industry standards to boost revenue.

New regulations for account sharing

During its recent earnings briefing, executives from the streaming service revealed that these restrictions will be enforced globally throughout the year.

The decision is said to have been taken to curb the use of accounts by individuals who do not reside with the actual subscriber.

It follows a similar approach taken by Netflix, which experienced a notable surge in revenue after implementing similar measures.

Initial testing of dismissing password sharing started in the US in August 2025, whose success appears to have led Warner Bros. to prepare for a wider rollout targeting international markets, including Brazil and Europe.

Under the new regulations for sharing HBO Max accounts, subscribers willing to share their accounts with individuals living at different addresses could be required to pay an additional fee for an “extra member” profile linked to the main account.