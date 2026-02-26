Hillary Clinton testifies before House Oversight Committee in Epstein probe

Hillary Clinton to testify before House Oversight Committee in Epstein probe on Thursday

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is set to appear before the House Oversight Committee on Thursday, which is investigating crimes related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Former President Bill Clinton will also testify before the Committee on Friday.

The decision by the former first couple comes after they were threatened with contempt of Congress proceedings for failing to comply with an August subpoena.

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee has accused the Committee's demands to appear as politically motivated and has denied meeting or speaking to Epstein.

Her husband Bill Clinton, who did know the disgraced financier, has denied any wrongdoing or knowledge of Epstein’s crimes.

In an interview with BBC News last week, Ms Clinton said, “We have nothing to hide. We have called for the full release of these files repeatedly. We think sunlight is the best disinfectant.”

She accused the Oversight Committee of using her and her husband as a distraction from President Trump’s association with Epstein.

Recent reporting suggests the Department of Justice has withheld several files related to a woman who accused the 47th POTUS of sexual abuse.

Trump has maintained his innocence and denied any wrongdoing related to his past relationship with Epstein.

California Representative Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said the files related to the woman's accusations were not included in the unredacted collection available for members of Congress at the Justice Department.