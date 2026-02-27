Ian Huntley attacked in prison with metal spike; convict brags proudly 'I've done it'

The convicted murderer of Ian Huntley was brutally stabbed in prison in County Durham on Thursday morning, February 26, 2026.

After sustaining serious injuries, Huntley was shifted to a hospital where he is now fighting for his life.

A spokesperson for the Durham constabulary said, “Police were alerted to an assault that had taken place within HMP Frankland in Durham this morning. A male prisoner suffered serious injuries during the incident and was transported to hospital.”

Adding, “A police investigation is now under way into the circumstances of the incident and detectives are liaising with staff at the prison.”

The inmate, who attacked with a metal pole, brags afterwards, saying, “I’ve done it.”

The suspected attacker has been identified as Anthony Russell.

He's a serious criminal with history of being a triple killer, Anthony Russell, 43, is suspected of battering him in a prison workshop using the makeshift weapon, as reported by The Sun.

Following the incident, inmates cheered and praised as Russell was taken into custody by the jail authorities.

Huntley was convicted of killing two 10-year-old girls, Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman, in 2002.

Huntley murdered the teenage girls after attending a family barbecue to purchase sweets in Soham, Cambridgeshire, on August 4, 2002, and stored their bodies in a ditch.

This is not the first time Huntley has been assaulted behind bars, back in 2010, in an ambush, his throat was slashed.

Huntley was handed over a life imprisonment in December, 2003, serving a 40-year minimum term means he could not apply for parole until 2042.