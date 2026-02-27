'Red Dwarf' creator, Rob Grant dies just days after revealing new project

Rob Grant of the cult sci-fiction sitcom Red Dwarf has passed away at age 70.

Grant’s family shared the news of his sudden death on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

Just days before his death, he had revealed a new Red Dwarf prequel novel, titled Red Dwarf: Titan.

Gran’s family, while announcing the news on the Red Dwarf fan portal Ganymede & Titan, said, “With much sadness, we have to announce that Rob Grant, co-creator of Red Dwarf, passed away suddenly yesterday afternoon, Wednesday, February 25, 2026, a great loss to his family, friends, and comedy fans across the world.”

Who was Rob Grant?

Grant was born in Greater Manchester in September 1955. He opted to study psychology at Liverpool before getting married to his future writing partner, Naylor, in the 1980s.

The couple went on to collaborate on multiple Radio 4 comedies and television shows, including the iconic satirical puppet show Spitting Image, alongside various projects spearheaded by comedian Jasper Carrott.

The cult sci-fi sitcom that became an everlasting legacy of Rob Grant, aired in 1988, tracked Dave’s experiences as the only human left on the ship called Red Dwarf after he walked up three million years following suspended animation.

The nostalgic sitcom series that broadcast on BBC television drew a massive viewership.

And by the time the final series was broadcast in 1999, the show’s viewership had seen a record-breaking figure of 8 million.

In addition to the hit sitcom, Grant and Naylor authored various Red Dwarf novels using the joint pen name ‘Grant Naylor.’