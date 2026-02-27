'Bridgerton' honors Nicholas Braimbridge & Tony Cooper: Find out who were they

Bridgerton has paid homage to two of its members from the production team in its series four finale, which premiered on Thursday, February 26.

An on-screen title flashed just before the end credits, reading, “In loving memory of Nicholas Braimbridge and Tony Cooper.”

Let’s find out who they were and why social media is abuzz about these two beloved members of the Bridgerton family.

Tony Cooper, besides Bridgerton, also worked on its sequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Cooper’s many screen credits include Mission Impossible, Venom, Black Widow, Ready Player One, The Batman, and the last three Harry Potter movies, among others.

His credits also extended to Netflix originals like The Crown and Damsel.

He also had a brief stint in acting with the 2023 short film, Scrooge v. Santa, in which he starred as Ebenezer Scrooge.

Nicholas Braimbridge hailed from Camden Town, England; he was a master of exquisite marbling and wood grain finishes.

He was described by his colleagues as a “highly talented scenic artist” whose years-old career gave him a different take that influenced his art and creativity.

He started off working in-depth decorative painting of properties in London and other areas.

Before transitioning his craft from designing houses to set design and decoration, ultimately producing some of the magnificent sets seen in the history of drama productions.

Braimbridge died in May 2025, and a year earlier he had lost his wife to cancer.

He leaves behind two teenage daughters, Flora and Amelia.