Bobby J Brown, star of 'The Wire' dies at 62 following barn fire

Bobby J. Brown, famous for his roles in The Wire and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, has died at age 62.

The actor was reportedly overcome by smoke while attempting to revive a vehicle’s battery inside the farm building on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

Brown’s daughter told the portal TMZ that her father succumbed to smoke inhalation on Wednesday, February 25, and that she believes he did not die from the severe burns he suffered in the blaze.

On the other hand, the medical examiner of the Maryland office has confirmed the cause of death as diffuse thermal injury and smoke inhalation and ruled the incident an accident, as reported by the outlet.

As per Brown’s family account, the tragic fire broke out after Brown entered the farm building to revive a vehicle. Sometime later, by the time Brown called a family member for a fire extinguisher, the structure was already fully engulfed.

Bobby J. Brown was born in Washington, D.C., where he began his career as a pro boxer, then switched to acting after getting inspired by Mickey Rourke’s film Homeboy.

His credits include Love the Hard Way, My One and Only, and From Within. His directorial work includes documentaries about pit bulls and about Parliament Funkadelic.

Brown is survived by his wife, Jamie McPhee, and their two children.