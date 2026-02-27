 
Geo News

Is Stripe going to acquire PayPal? Semafor report makes big revelation

PayPal's purported sell-off was driven by a steep decline in its shares

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 27, 2026

Is Stripe going to acquire PayPal? Semafor report makes big revelation
Is Stripe going to acquire PayPal? Semafor report makes big revelation

Setting aside earlier rumours suggesting that PayPal was in talks to sell itself, a recent report by Semafor found out that neither Stripe nor anyone else is considering to acquire PayPal.

PayPal has been working for months with bankers in preparation for an activist campaign or unwanted takeover bid, the Semafor report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

Why was PayPal considering acquisition?

The purported sell-off was driven by a steep decline in PayPal shares that executives feared could leave the company vulnerable, Semafor sources explained.

PayPal's former CEO, Alex Chriss, who was ousted earlier this year, began collaborating with bankers in this regard.

Bloomberg recently reported that Stripe was considering an acquisition of all or parts of PayPal this week, while the incoming CEO, Enrique Lores, is scheduled to assume office next week.

Even in the wake of Stripe's interest, acquiring a large public company like PayPal could entail profound challenges, as privately held companies often struggle to make such acquisitions, particularly if the target company is not inclined to sell.

In case it goes for the purchase, Stripe would need debt commitments, as it cannot use its own shares for the purpose.

PayPal's customer base

Stripe's inclination towards PayPal seems to be driven by its massive customer base and well-established payment infrastructure. But any serious discussions between the two companies would require a clear direction from PayPal's new leadership and the resolution of the ongoing uncertainty.

Winston Churchill statue vandalised in Central London, man arrested
Winston Churchill statue vandalised in Central London, man arrested
AI replaces 4,000 Block employees: Efficiency or chaos ahead?
AI replaces 4,000 Block employees: Efficiency or chaos ahead?
Like Netflix, HBO Max password sharing might cost additional fee
Like Netflix, HBO Max password sharing might cost additional fee
Galaxy S26's Ocean Mode welcome, but not ready for diving yet
Galaxy S26's Ocean Mode welcome, but not ready for diving yet
'Red Dwarf' creator, Rob Grant dies just days after revealing new project
'Red Dwarf' creator, Rob Grant dies just days after revealing new project
Netflix retreats, Paramount set to acquire Warner Bros with 'superior' $111 billion bid
Netflix retreats, Paramount set to acquire Warner Bros with 'superior' $111 billion bid
Ian Huntley attacked in prison with metal spike; convict brags proudly 'I've done it' video
Ian Huntley attacked in prison with metal spike; convict brags proudly 'I've done it'
'Bridgerton' honors Nicholas Braimbridge & Tony Cooper: Find out who were they
'Bridgerton' honors Nicholas Braimbridge & Tony Cooper: Find out who were they