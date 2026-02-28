THIS game-changing Galaxy S26 feature sure to make iPhone 17 users envy

Samsung's latest Galaxy S26 series definitely launched in a fascinating manner earlier this week, comprising tempting features that, if nothing, will surely allure users of other smartphone brands. But the most head-turning feature that is expected to particularly make the iPhone 17 users jealous is Galaxy S26 Ultra's built-in privacy screen.

Innovative privacy screen feature in Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Privacy Display feature might sound nominal, but Samsung's implementation of this feature is nothing short of phenomenal.

What does Galaxy S26 Ultra's privacy display does?

While it's restricted only to the Galaxy S26 Ultra variant, the privacy display feature utilises half of its pixels to create a focused beam directed at the user and the other half provides a standard wide beam.

When privacy mode is activated, only the focused pixels are visible, making the screen content readable only from the front. This display innovation lets users view notifications and messages without others catching a glimpse from side views. This clever functionality makes the feature particularly useful in public settings like trains or cafes.

Customisable and area-specific features

What adds to its appeal is its personalisation. Users can apply the privacy filter to specific apps or even designated areas of the screen.

While this technology reduces the pixel count by 50%, making the display dull, the ability to toggle the feature on and off evens the score.

Experts believe that imitating this technology would be challenging for other brands, which shows Samsung's commitment to innovation and the ability to set a new standard in mobile display innovations that leave competitors behind.