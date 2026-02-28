Neil Sedaka, architect of Sixties and Seventies pop sound, dies aged 86

Neil Sedaka, the legendary singer-songwriter who cemented his place in the formative days of rock ‘n’ roll, has died on Friday, February 27, at age 86.

Sedaka became a household name in the late ‘50s and early 60s, with hits including Calendar Girl, Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen, Oh! Carol, and what ultimately became his identity, Breaking Up Is Hard to Do, which topped the charts in 1960s.

Sedaka’s family shared the heartbreaking news in a statement, saying, “Our family is devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather Neil Sedaka.”

They added, “A true rock and roll legend, an inspiration to millions, but most importantly, at least to those of us who were lucky enough to know him, an incredible human being who will be deeply missed.”

Later, in 1975, he produced a slowed-down version of the same song, becoming a top hit in 1976 and landing him a Grammy nomination.

Sedaka was brought up in Brooklyn’s Brighton Beach neighborhood, raised by his grandparents, aunts and mother in a two-bedroom apartment he called home with 11 relatives.

A street has been named after him, known as Neil Sedaka Way.

Sedaka released five albums from 1972 to 1976; these include hits Standing on the Inside, That’s Where the Music Takes Me, and Our Last Song Together, about reflection of his breakup with Greenfield, with whom he began the songwriting journey when he was thirteen and Greenfield was sixteen.

He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, but he couldn’t make it to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame despite a fan petition drive.

Sedaka is survived by his wife Leba and two children, daughter Dara, who recorded a duet with her father in 1980, Should’ve Never Let You Go, and son Marc.