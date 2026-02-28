OpenAI working with Pentagon after Trump banned Anthropic from agencies

The US government has changed the course of its artificial intelligence approach, OpenAI has confirmed to be working with the Pentagon following former President Donald Trump's decision to ban Anthropic products from government agencies.

Trump banned the deployment of Anthropic's AI models due to concerns over its restrictive rules and regulations, which limited certain uses of their AI technology.

Following a six-month transition period to detach from Anthropic, the Pentagon has chosen OpenAI as a new AI partner.

OpenAI as US' new AI ally

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman took to X to announce that the company has teamed up with the Department of War (DoW) to integrate its AI models into their classified network.

He noted that while Anthropic had restrictions in place regarding the US government's use of its technology, OpenAI has pledged to maintain strict safeguards.

The ChatGPT maker would not compromise its principles regarding domestic mass surveillance and the ethical use of force, including in autonomous weapon systems, Altman emphasised in his tweet.

The agreement encompasses technical safeguards to ensure responsible use of OpenAI's models in a military context.

The OpenAI CEO believes that the terms agreed upon with the DoW should be standard practice for all AI companies, promoting a consistent approach to ethical AI use across the industry.

This shift from Anthropic to OpenAI indicates the increasing reliance on AI in government operations as the Pentagon seeks to enhance national security.