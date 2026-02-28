Full list of airlines that have cancelled, suspended, or rerouted flights to Middle East
Middle East airspace shutters as conflict erupts, triggering global flight chaos
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|
February 28, 2026
Global flight chaos has erupted due to the escalation of hostilities between US-Israeli forces and Iran.
Following the tensions, countries in the Middle East are shutting their airspace. Following what Israel has described as a “pre-emptive strike” on Iran, which the U.S. later confirmed to be a part of, Iran launched retaliatory attacks.
Which countries have suspended their airspace?
At least eight nations have shut their airspace, including:
Iran
Israel
Iraq
Jordan
UAE
Qatar
Kuwait
Syria
Which airlines have suspended their operations?
Due to widespread closure, major airlines’ operations have been affected, severing major flight corridors between Europe and Asia.
Airlines from Europe, the Middle East, and Asia have been forced to operate swiftly, with many issuing advisories warning of extended flight times and significant disruptions.
Middle Eastern Carriers
Emirates (UAE)” Suspended operations from Dubai Airport.
flydubai (UAE): Services affected by airspace closures.