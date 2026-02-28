Full list of airlines that have cancelled, suspended, or rerouted flights to Middle East

Global flight chaos has erupted due to the escalation of hostilities between US-Israeli forces and Iran.

Following the tensions, countries in the Middle East are shutting their airspace. Following what Israel has described as a “pre-emptive strike” on Iran, which the U.S. later confirmed to be a part of, Iran launched retaliatory attacks.

Which countries have suspended their airspace?

At least eight nations have shut their airspace, including:

Iran

Israel

Iraq

Jordan

UAE

Qatar

Kuwait

Syria

Which airlines have suspended their operations?

Due to widespread closure, major airlines’ operations have been affected, severing major flight corridors between Europe and Asia.

Airlines from Europe, the Middle East, and Asia have been forced to operate swiftly, with many issuing advisories warning of extended flight times and significant disruptions.

Middle Eastern Carriers

Emirates (UAE)” Suspended operations from Dubai Airport.

flydubai (UAE): Services affected by airspace closures.

Qatar Airways (Qatar): Temporarily suspended flights.

Oman Air (Oman): Suspended flights to Baghdad.

Kuwait Airways (Kuwait): Halted all flights to Iran (directive from aviation authority).

PIA (Pakistan): Suspended flights to the Middle East.

Turkish Airlines (Türkiye): Cancelled flights to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Jordan (until March 2) and flights to Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, UAE, Oman (on Feb 28).

AJet (Türkiye): Cancelled flights to Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon (until March 2) and UAE (Feb 28).

Pegasus Airlines (Türkiye): Cancelled flights to Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon (until March 2) and UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Bahrain, Riyadh (Feb 28).

European Carriers

Lufthansa (Germany): Cancelled flights to Dubai, Beirut, and Oman.

Air France (France): Cancelled flights to Tel Aviv (Feb 28 & March 1), Beirut, Dubai, and Riyadh (Feb 28).

KLM (Netherlands): Suspended Amsterdam-Tel Aviv service (effective immediately).

British Airways (UK): Cancelled flights to Tel Aviv and Bahrain (until March 3); cancelled service to Amman (Feb 28).

Virgin Atlantic (UK): Stopped using Iraqi airspace; cancelled London Heathrow-Dubai service (Feb 28).

Iberia Express (Spain): Cancelled Tel Aviv flight (Feb 28).

LOT Polish Airlines (Poland): Warsaw-Dubai flight forced to return to Warsaw.

Bulgaria Air (Bulgaria): Cancelled flights to/from Tel Aviv (until March 2).

Aegean Airlines (Greece): Suspended flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Erbil.

Swiss International Air Lines (Switzerland): Suspended Tel Aviv flights (until March 7); cancelled Zurich-Dubai flights (Feb 28 & March 1).

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) (Denmark/Sweden/Norway): Cited as announcing suspensions (per Al Jazeera).

Wizz Air (Hungary): Halted flights to/from Israel, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Amman (until March 7).

Asian Carriers