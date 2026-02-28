What’s new in Pokémon? Every game, update, surprise from 30th anniversary event

The Pokémon Company gave major surprises to fans on Friday, January 27, during the Pokémon Presents livestream, marking the franchise’s 30th anniversary.

The company unveiled mainline games, mobile apps, merchandise and much more.

Pokémon Winds and Waves headline 2027 lineup

Winds and Pokémon Waves, arriving in 2027 exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2.

Game Freak enabled fans to have a look at the tropical archipelago settings that feature roaming Tropius, volcanic landscapes with Slugma, and a massive Wailord breaching offshore.

The company announced three new starter Pokémon:

Browt: Grass type “Bean Chick” Pokémon

Pombon: Fire type “Puppy Pokémon” inspired by Pomeranians

Gecqua: Water type “Water Gecko Pokémon”

The teaser also showed a mysterious pair of costumed Pikachu often called “Mr. Windychu and Mrs. Wavychu” by fans. This highlights that users can now enjoy customisation options.

Pokémon Champions release window announced

The company confirmed that the competitive battle of Pokémon Champions will launch in April on Nintendo Switch, while mobile versions will be ready to play “later this year.”

Game Boy Jukebox and Classic Titles

Game Boy Jukebox, a miniature Game Boy device, also made its comeback. The device is pre-loaded with 45 chiptune tracks from Pokémon Red and Blue.

Fans can buy collectables at Pokémon stores in the U.S., U.K., and Canada.

Moreover, in March 2005, “Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness” arrived on GameCube Nintendo while “Fire Red” and “Leaf Green” joined Nintendo Switch Online.

Mobile and TCG updates

Pokémon Go hosts “All Out” 30th anniversary event scheduled for March 7-9

Pokémon TCG gets first-ever simultaneous global expansion launch

Mew arrives in Pokémon Sleep

Anniversary sync pairs debut in Pokémon Masters EX

“Legends: Z-A” adds Maga Garchomp Z

With these updates, Pokémon’s 30th anniversary marks the most ambitious event of the franchise yet.