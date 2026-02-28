 
Geo News

What's new in Pokémon? Every game, update, surprise from 30th anniversary event

Pokémon announced Gen 10, Game Boy Jukebox and more on 30th anniversary event

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 28, 2026

What’s new in Pokémon? Every game, update, surprise from 30th anniversary event
What’s new in Pokémon? Every game, update, surprise from 30th anniversary event

The Pokémon Company gave major surprises to fans on Friday, January 27, during the Pokémon Presents livestream, marking the franchise’s 30th anniversary.

The company unveiled mainline games, mobile apps, merchandise and much more.

Pokémon Winds and Waves headline 2027 lineup

Winds and Pokémon Waves, arriving in 2027 exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2.

Game Freak enabled fans to have a look at the tropical archipelago settings that feature roaming Tropius, volcanic landscapes with Slugma, and a massive Wailord breaching offshore.

The company announced three new starter Pokémon:

  • Browt: Grass type “Bean Chick” Pokémon
  • Pombon: Fire type “Puppy Pokémon” inspired by Pomeranians
  • Gecqua: Water type “Water Gecko Pokémon”

The teaser also showed a mysterious pair of costumed Pikachu often called “Mr. Windychu and Mrs. Wavychu” by fans. This highlights that users can now enjoy customisation options.

    Pokémon Champions release window announced

    The company confirmed that the competitive battle of Pokémon Champions will launch in April on Nintendo Switch, while mobile versions will be ready to play “later this year.”

    Game Boy Jukebox and Classic Titles

    Game Boy Jukebox, a miniature Game Boy device, also made its comeback. The device is pre-loaded with 45 chiptune tracks from Pokémon Red and Blue.

    Fans can buy collectables at Pokémon stores in the U.S., U.K., and Canada.

    Moreover, in March 2005, “Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness” arrived on GameCube Nintendo while “Fire Red” and “Leaf Green” joined Nintendo Switch Online.

    Mobile and TCG updates

    • Pokémon Go hosts “All Out” 30th anniversary event scheduled for March 7-9
    • Pokémon TCG gets first-ever simultaneous global expansion launch
    • Mew arrives in Pokémon Sleep
    • Anniversary sync pairs debut in Pokémon Masters EX
    • “Legends: Z-A” adds Maga Garchomp Z

    With these updates, Pokémon’s 30th anniversary marks the most ambitious event of the franchise yet. 

    Galaxy S26 series confirmed to feature satellite connectivity: See how it works
    Galaxy S26 series confirmed to feature satellite connectivity: See how it works
    Soham killer Ian Huntley seriously injured in prison attack
    Soham killer Ian Huntley seriously injured in prison attack
    Apple's low-cost MacBook's price revealed, and it's not as affordable as it sounds
    Apple's low-cost MacBook's price revealed, and it's not as affordable as it sounds
    Is Matt Hardy really dead? WWE star responds to viral death hoax
    Is Matt Hardy really dead? WWE star responds to viral death hoax
    Melania Trump to make history by presiding over UN Security Council meeting
    Melania Trump to make history by presiding over UN Security Council meeting
    Study finds YouTube algorithm pushing AI-generated ‘Junk' content to children
    Study finds YouTube algorithm pushing AI-generated ‘Junk' content to children
    Is Stripe going to acquire PayPal? Semafor report makes big revelation
    Is Stripe going to acquire PayPal? Semafor report makes big revelation
    Pokémon Presents 2026: When, how to watch 30th anniversary celebration livestream
    Pokémon Presents 2026: When, how to watch 30th anniversary celebration livestream