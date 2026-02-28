President Trump warns US lives may be lost as 'massive' Israel-Iran campaign continues

As the United States and Israel unleashed airstrikes against Iran on Saturday, February 28, the U.S. president issued a stark warning.

In a video message on his Truth Social platform, President Trump described the ongoing military campaign as ‘massive and ongoing.’

Trump said, “The United States military is undertaking a massive and ongoing operation to prevent this very wicked, radical dictatorship from threatening America and our core national security interests.”

Outlining the core objectives of the operation, he added, “We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground.”

U.S. President Donald Trump asserted that Iran has been striving hard to build its nuclear program since after last year’s U.S. bombardment on the Iranian nuclear facilities in June.

He further said, “They rejected every opportunity to reach their nuclear ambitions, and we can’t take it anymore.”

Trump’s remarks came just hours after Israel and the U.S. launched fresh airstrikes against Tehran after weeks of massive military buildup in the Middle East.

As per the latest updates, multiple explosions in Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar, all of these states that host U.S. bases, have been targeted by Iran.

In the aftermath of these explosions, the UAE also closed its airspace.

The Pentagon has named the joint military operation of Israel-U.S. against Iran “Operation Epic Fury.

Sharing the post on X (formerly Twitter), the Pentagon captioned it, “Operation Epic Fury,’ along with a U.S. flag.

For the unversed, last year’s U.S. airstrikes against Tehran were codenamed ‘Operation Midnight Hammer.’