Amazon signs $50 billion deal with OpenAI to optimise AI infrastructure for AWS users

Amazon's deal is to enhance OpenAI's utilisation of AWS and introduce new enterprise AI tools

Geo News Digital Desk
February 28, 2026

In the wake of the ever-intensifying race of AI, Amazon has signed a $50 billion investment deal with OpenAI to build advanced AI infrastructure.

Amazon's substantial investment is expected to enhance OpenAI’s utilisation of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and introduce new enterprise AI tools, including a stateful runtime environment and the Frontier platform, designed for AWS customers.

Expanding AI capabilities

Out of the entire $50 billion injection, $15 billion will be rolled out initially, followed by an additional $35 billion contingent on certain conditions being met after the first round.

The partnership is focused on expanding AI systems for enterprises, startups, and consumer applications. A main ingredient of the deal is the jointly developed Stateful Runtime Environment, which will enable AI models to retain context across sessions and manage ongoing workflows more effectively.

This setup will be optimised for AWS infrastructure and integrated with Amazon Bedrock to offer seamless operation alongside other applications.

Besides that, another part of the deal is that AWS will become the exclusive third-party cloud distribution provider for OpenAI's Frontier platform, which is designed for managing teams of AI agents across business systems.

This platform will feature shared context, governance controls, and effective security measures to let organisations deploy AI agents without directly managing the inherent infrastructure.

Both parties are of the view that by combining OpenAI’s cutting-edge models with Amazon’s extensive infrastructure, they can deliver powerful AI solutions that are practical and beneficial for users and businesses alike.

