Apple confirms new product announcements to start March 2: See what to expect

Since the hype around the Galaxy Unpacked event, with the Galaxy S26 launch being the biggest headline, Apple CEO Tim Cook has officially announced that its exciting new product launches will start on March 2 (Monday).

This confirmation for Apple's launch event was shared on X, garnering intense buzz among tech enthusiasts and industry insiders.

The post painted a picture of an eventful week ahead, which will mark the event's end on March 4, where the company is expected to showcase various new hardware products.

What to expect at March 2 Apple event?

According to rumours and leaks circulating on the internet, Apple is expected to make its flagship product lineups with new entrants, including updated MacBook models and the affordable iPhone 17e.

It is also being speculated that a new low-cost MacBook will also be among the main highlights of Apple's upcoming event, priced between $600 and $800.

This budget-friendly MacBook option is expected to make Apple’s offerings more accessible to students and young professionals worldwide. But it must be noted that Apple may be compelled to drop some key features in order to achieve this lower price tag, and possible cut-offs may include the TrueTone display, fast charging, and a backlit keyboard.

Besides a new budget-oriented MacBook, updates to the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro lines are also on the cards. These new MacBook models would be powered by the latest M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Pro Max chips.

Budget iPhone 17e

The upcoming iPhone 17e is also causing a buzz among enthusiasts, although it is not expected to bring major upgrades. It will likely include a new chip and replace the traditional notch with the Dynamic Island feature.

While these upcoming Apple devices are highly anticipated, fans can also hope for additional surprises, such as iPad updates or a second-generation Studio Display.