Sharon Osbourne's BRITs speech secretly hide heartbreak truth

Sharon Osbourne appeared on stage at the BRIT Awards 2026 in Manchester with her daughter Kelly Osbourne beside her.

It was just eight months after the death of her husband Ozzy Osbourne and the moment was deeply emotional.

While speaking exclusively to the Daily Star on behalf of Casino org, body language expert Inbaal Honigman said

"Kelly guides Sharon towards the stage, her face pale and ashen.

Sharon seems to struggle to focus at first, briefly acknowledging people around her, while Kelly gently takes control holding her mother by the arm and leading her forward."

She added, “Focused on the task at hand, Kelly’s expression is stricken and drained, almost entirely devoid of emotion.

Her downcast face suggests she has no tears left. She has grieved deeply and so publicly that she appears emotionally exhausted. Even when Kelly attempts a smile, it barely lifts her features."

Inbaal explained that Sharon wore a sad smile as she spoke. Her lips turned up only slightly and her cheeks did not move.

The former The X Factor judge stood tall and tried hard to stay calm.

Kelly remained close, holding her mother’s arm and when Sharon spoke about Ozzy, her face changed.

The memories brought comfort, small smiles, and brief moments of strength, showing love still living through grief.