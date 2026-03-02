Harrison Ford gets emotional in SAG Awards tribute to Calista Flockhart

Harrison Ford’s tearful speech sparks buzz on social media after he paid an emotional tribute to ‘extraordinary’ Calista Flockhart at the SAG Awards on Sunday night, March 1, 2026.

In an emotional speech, Ford, while receiving the Life Achievement Award at the 2026 Actor Awards, said, “Sometimes we make entertainment; sometimes we make art. Sometimes we’re lucky to make ‘em both at the same time, and if we’re really fortunate, we also get to make a living doing it.”

The 83-year-old legend, globally acclaimed for his roles in Star Wars and Indiana Jones, was handed the honor by Woody Harrelson.

Reflecting on the luck that has carried him through his decades-long career, he said, “Success in this business brings a certain freedom that comes with responsibility to support each other, to lift others up when we can, to keep the door open for the next kid, the next lost boy who’s looking for a place to belong.”

With characteristic humility, he continued, “I’m indeed a lucky guy. Lucky to have found my people, lucky to have work that challenges me, lucky to still be doing it. And I don’t take that for granted.”

While paying tribute to his "extraordinary, beautiful wife,” the Ally McBeal actress Calista Flockhart, Ford thanked her and his family for giving him the “love and courage to do all of it," and thank you to SAG-AFTRA for honoring me with this prize. This is very encouraging.”

The SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award is one of many recent honors for the Hollywood legend.

For the unversed, Harrison Ford has been honored with the Critic’s Choice Lifetime Achievement Award in 2024 and the Palme d’Or at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.