AWS outage reported in UAE after unidentified objects struck data centre

AWS services disrupted in UAE after unidentified objects struck data centre

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has reportedly been disrupted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after an incident where unidentified objects hit a data centre in the region.

The malfunction in AWS in the UAE is said to have caused a fire at the facility, which led to a complete power outage.

Currently, the Amazon-owned cloud service provider is rerouting customer requests to an alternative data centre while assessing the situation in order to bring AWS services back to normal in the region.

What caused AWS outage in UAE?

The objects hit the data centre at around 4:30am PST, causing sparks and fire. AWS reported that the fire department immediately shut off the facility's power and its generators while they worked to extinguish the flames.

By late Sunday, the power restoration timeline was uncertain, and AWS stated that recovery could take several hours.

"We expect recovery is multiple hours away," the company stated in the latest status update.

AWS has not linked the incident to recent retaliatory strikes by Iran across the Middle East. It's worth noting that a data centre in Bahrain is also reportedly experiencing issues due to power outages.

As many tech giants rely on AWS for their cloud infrastructure, several popular streaming services, such as Disney+, HBO Max, and Slack, were also affected due to some similar outages.

As of the latest reports, DownDetector indicated no disruptions in the US, but the AWS services in the UAE were still critical.