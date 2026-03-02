Instagram post scheduling, more premium features released for all users for free

It's time to bid farewell to the buffering that you experience when uploading Instagram posts, as Instagram has made post scheduling free for all users.

Besides making the post-scheduling free for everyone, the Meta-owned platform has also unlocked performance insights and access to trending audio available to all public accounts without having to switch to Professional Mode. No additional costs at all.

This incredible feasibility expands exclusive features that were previously restricted to business or creator accounts. It is particularly beneficial to users who are often caught up in a hectic routine and find it annoying to wait for Instagram uploads to load.

New features for all users

Features that recently rolled out to all Instagram users include an insights dashboard providing users with valuable data on how their content is performing, and the ability to schedule posts directly within the app.

The update is particularly designed to lower the barrier for new creators, meaning now they can access foundational tools early in their Instagram journey without converting their personal accounts.

Removing the eligibility requirements for post scheduling shows Instagram's willingness to empower users who regularly post content and wish to plan ahead.

Some features, such as Instagram Live and monetisation tools, remain exclusive to content creators on Professional Mode or require a minimum follower count.

Nonetheless, the ability to schedule content and track performance can enhance engagement and improve discoverability for those posting regularly.