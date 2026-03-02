Did US F-15 crash in Kuwait? Here's what we know so far

Amid heightened tensions and ongoing retaliatory action from Iran in response to the joint U.S.-Israel military campaign, Kuwait’s defense ministry statement sparked buzz on social media.

In a statement issued by Kuwait’s defense ministry that read, "Several United States military aircraft crashed” on Monday, March 2, 2023, and that “all crews survived.”

The ministry’s official spokesperson, Col. Said Al-Atwan, has said the search and rescue operations were initiated soon after the incident, and the crews were evacuated and shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

While updating on the personnel, the statement added, ‘the personnel are in stable condition and received necessary medical care.’

Highlighting the collaborative efforts following the crash, the spokesperson added that Kuwaiti authorities coordinated directly with U.S. forces following the incident, and the joint technical measures have been in place.

The statement came after CNN geolocated footage appearing to show a fighter jet crashing in Kuwait and a pilot ejecting before parachuting to the ground.

The outlet added the video indicates the jet came down within 10 kilometers of the U.S. Ali Al Salem base in Kuwait.

However, the outlet reported that after the footage review, it appears to be the twin-engine jet seen in the video that matches the profile of an F-15E.

At the time of writing, there have been no comments from the U.S. Central Command to confirm the authenticity of the F-15 crash in Kuwait.