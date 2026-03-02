'End of Xbox' claim making rounds online: Everything you should know

'End of Xbox' claim making rounds online: Everything you need to know

You must have seen the viral 'end of Xbox' claim circulating online, predicting that the brand might gradually fade away due to recent leadership changes. It has emerged that the speculation was made by Seamus Blackley, known as the father of the original Xbox.

During an interview with GamesBeat, he likened the new leadership to a “palliative care doctor” taking the brand towards a quieter sunset.

Xbox's future in question

The scepticism surrounding Xbox's future gained substantial backing, as Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter also claimed recently that the next Xbox console is effectively “dead,” arguing that Microsoft has made a slip-up by prioritising Game Pass over hardware.

This sentiment grew further after Microsoft’s Q2 2026 earnings report revealed a concerning 32% year-over-year drop in Xbox hardware revenue. It also highlighted a 9% decline in overall gaming revenue.

In light of the recent retirements of key figures like Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond, the brand's direction has fallen into the spotlight, leaving experts and console gamers worried about its future existence.

New leadership and course correction

Notwithstanding the gloomy narratives making rounds online, the new leadership's vision seems more focused on a much-needed course correction rather than a shutdown.

Microsoft has named Asha Sharma, a former executive from Instacart and Meta, as Microsoft Gaming CEO.

Expressing her devotion to core players, Sharma emphasised a return to hardware and console gaming.

She also addressed concerns about AI, promising not to inundate the ecosystem with “soulless AI slop.”

Eventually, while the possibility of Xbox's demise suffices as a catchy headline, the available evidence says otherwise: Xbox is not disappearing; it is instead rethinking its strategy to reconnect with its loyal audience and keep up with its hardware legacy.