Colorado QB Dominiq Ponder's life ends in tragic car crash at 23

Colorado quarterback Dominiq Ponder died in a single-car crash on Sunday morning, March 1, 2023. He was aged 23.

Detailing the car crash, the Colorado State Patrol said the crash happened at around 3 am Sunday, March 1, in Boulder County.

Ponder was driving a 2023 Tesla Model 3 when he lost control while navigating the curve.

The vehicle crossed over into oncoming traffic, hitting a guardrail and then an electrical line pole, the vehicle then tumbled down an embankment and caught fire.

Ponder served as the fourth-string quarterback at Colorado in 2025 and played only two games after redshirting at Bethune-Cookman in 2023.

He arrived in Colorado in 2024 as a non-scholarship player and was set to be a junior at Colorado in 2026.

After the tragic news broke, his former colleagues have been pouring out tributes.

Ponder’s coach Deion Sanders shared a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “God, please comfort the Ponder family, friends & Loved ones.”

Reflecting on Ponder’s talent, he added, “Dom was one of my favorites! He was Loved, Respected & a Born Leader. Let’s pray for all that knew him & had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord you’re receiving a good 1. Comfort us Lord Comfort us.”

Ponder’s fellow quarterback Colton Allen took to his Instagram and posted a tribute.

He wrote, "Dom, you were a blessing to so many people. You had a presence about you that just made everything better. You brought so much joy to me and every conversation we got to share. I’ll carry those with me for the rest of my life.”

Ponder, unfortunately, couldn’t take part in the opening of spring practice, which was scheduled for today, March 2, 2026.

Dominiq Ponder, the Miami native, played his prep football at Carol City High School and Naples in Florida before spending time at Myrtle Beach Collegiate Academy in South Carolina and landing at Bethune-Cookman.