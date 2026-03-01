Most visited websites of 2026 so far: ChatGPT outshines renowned platforms

Most visited websites in 2026 so far: ChatGPT outshines renowned platforms

While the year 2026 just begun and the first quarter has not even ended, the 20 most visited websites of 2026 have emerged, and ChatGPT has outdone many renowned platforms, indicating that AI tools have become an integral part of everyone's daily life.

Leading players among the most visited websites of 2026

It's no surprise that traditional giants like Google and YouTube have dominated the list of the most visited websites of 2026. But the data, released by Semrush, clearly shows that ChatGPT ranked fifth among the world's most visited websites.

ChatGPT reached 5.5 billion visits in January 2026 to rank fifth globally, leaving major platforms like Reddit, Wikipedia and X behind.

Top 20 most visited websites in 2026

According to Semrush data from January 2026, the following are the world's top 20 most visited websites:

Google.com - 94.8 billion visits YouTube.com - 49.7 billion visits Facebook.com - 9.5 billion visits Instagram.com - 6.1 billion visits Chatgpt.com - 5.5 billion visits Reddit.com - 5.1 billion visits Wikipedia.org - 4.3 billion visits Pornhub.com - 3.8 billion visits X.com - 3.8 billion visits Whatsapp.com - 2.7 billion visits Xvideos.com - 2.5 billion visits Amazon.com - 2.5 billion visits Yahoo.com - 2.3 billion visits Tiktok.com - 2.2 billion visits Bing.com - 1.9 billion visits Yahoo.co.jp - 1.8 billion visits Duckduckgo.com - 1.8 billion visits Temu.com - 1.6 billion visits Weather.com - 1.6 billion visits Netflix.com - 1.5 billion visits

This data shows the unwavering dominance of search engines, social media, and video platforms, not to mention the remarkable rise of ChatGPT as the most popular AI tool.