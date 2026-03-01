Tech that ensures Galaxy S26 Ultra's powerful wireless charging disclosed

The impression is gaining ground that Samsung debuted the newest Galaxy S26 Ultra with no major overhaul to the battery capacity, but the device does feature improved wired and wireless charging speeds.

The reason has been disclosed for those wondering how the Galaxy S26 Ultra's battery backup is better than that of the Galaxy S2 Ultra without even an increase in the capacity.

WiTS supplies 25W wireless charging module

This improvement is courtesy of WiTS, a South Korean company specialising in wireless power transmission and electronic components, which has confirmed that it supplied its 25W high-power wireless charging receiver module for the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The company says that the module achieves higher performance through improved heat management and enhanced power stability. It has also been redesigned to be slimmer, which makes it an easy fit for thinner smartphones.

How many Galaxy S26 phones has Samsung produced?

The initial production volume of the Galaxy S26 series is approximately 4.9 million units, with the Galaxy S26 Ultra accounting for about 70% of that, a WiTS representative explained, not to mention WiTS as the key component supplier. The company is expected to further strengthen its position as a key component supplier for the Galaxy S26 lineup.

WiTS was established in 2019 after acquiring Samsung Electro-Mechanics' wireless charging business. That said, it should not be surprising that Samsung continues to source wireless charging modules from WiTS.

The company also had Samsung's 3-in-1 wireless charging stand manufactured last year.

Wireless charging support in Galaxy S26 phones

While the Galaxy S26 Ultra supports 25W wireless charging, the standard Galaxy S26 is limited to 15W. The Galaxy S26+ supports up to 20W wireless charging when paired with a compatible charger.

The unfortunate thing is that none of the Galaxy S26 phones has built-in magnets, and they rely on cases with built-in magnets for Qi2 compatibility.