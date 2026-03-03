Mexican drug lord ‘El Mencho’ buried in golden coffin with 5 trucks of secret floral tributes

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, founder of the feared Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) was buried on Monday, February 02 in a shiny golden casket.

Thousands of mourners gathered to say goodbye to him under heavy military presence in a cemetery outside Guadalajara.

The funeral procession featured five trucks carrying floral tributes. There was also a rooster-shaped floral tribute after his nickname “Lord of the Roosters.”

Many arrangements of the burial arrived anonymously, sent by unidentified admirers.

At the burial, a band played folk ballads like rancheras and narcocorridos as the gold coffin arrived at Recinto de la Paz cemetery.

Many mourners wore masks to conceal their identities.

El Mencho’s killing has been considered a major victory for President Claudia Sheinbaum’s administration, which earlier faced intense pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to accelerate anti-cartel operations.

The U.S. officials also offered $15 million for information leading to his capture.

However, this victory came at a steep price. Following the confirmation of his death, retaliatory violence erupted in 20 Mexican cities.

Cartel members burned vehicles and blocked roads. Subsequently, around 70 people died.

To take the situation under control. Security forces maintained a heavy presence at the funeral to prevent further bloodshed.