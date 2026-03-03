 
Veteran actor Eric Allan, of 'Emmerdale' and 'The Archers' dies aged 85

Allan’s inborn acting and curiosity forced him to return back to his roots; at 18, he moved to the UK to study at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA)

Eric Allan, beloved star of Emmerdale and the epic rural soap opera icon starring in The Archers, dies aged 85.

He appeared in the series back when it was known as Emmerdale Farm before it evolved into Emmerdale.

After exiting from the soap in 1974, after his character married Janie Harker in Emmerdale, which was in fact the show’s first-ever wedding.

For the straight 25 years, Allan had become the soap opera legend after starring as farmer Bert Fry in BBC Radio 4’s The Archers.

He succeeded Roger Hume in the role of Bert, who had died the previous year.

Looking back on his career in 2021, Eric spoke of Bert, “He’s the character the production team tend to turn to if the storylines are getting too depressing and a bit of light relief is called for.”

Allan’s other famous TV roles included playing as the tabloid sports editor opposite David Warner in the BBC series Hold the Back Page in 1985.

The actor was born to a soldier father and a drama tutor mother in 1940.

He had seen his brought up in Yorkshire and Wolverhampton, but when he was 15, his family decided to relocate to Canada.

However, Allan’s inborn acting and curiosity forced him to return back to his roots, and upon turning 18, he moved to the UK to study at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

Eric Allan is survived by his wife, Susan, and two children, while the daughter has ventured into films, starring in Bleak Moments and The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes series.

