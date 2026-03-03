Trump's neck rash sparks fresh health questions

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump’s health has come under scrutiny once again after a rash appeared on his neck during his latest public appearance on Monday, March 02, 2026.

The president’s personal physician has now clarified that the neck rash is not a cause of concern, adding that it was the result of a cream that Trump was using for his preventive skin treatment.

In an interview with CNN, Dr. Sean Barbabella said, “President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment.”

He added, “The president has the treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks.”

The physician did not specify the underlying skin condition.

The neck rash has appeared just weeks after the 79-year-old was seen with bruising on the back of his hands, which he linked to frequent handshaking and higher daily dose of aspirin.

President Trump’s physician has maintained that he remains in excellent overall health.

Social media users expressed mixed reactions. One user wrote, “Dude is legit decomposing before our very eyes,” while another said the redness was normal for someone of his age.