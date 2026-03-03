'Deadliest Catch' deckhand Todd Meadows dies at sea doing what he loved: Fishing

He died doing what he loved: fishing at sea.

Todd Meadows, a seaman on Discovery Channel’s buzzing show Deadliest Catch dies at age 25 at sea while fishing.

Captain Rick Shelford, who has been featured on the show since Season 19, spoke of Meadow’s death as the “most tragic day in the history of the Aleutian Lady.”

Shelford shared a post on his Facebook, penning a heartfelt tribute, writing, “His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone’s respect right away. His smile was contagious, and the sound of his laughter coming up the wheelhouse stairs or over the deck hailer is something we will carry with us always.”

On the other hand, the spokesperson for the Discovery Channel said in a statement, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Todd Meadows. This is devastating loss, and our hearts are with his loved ones, his crewmates, and the entire fishing community during this incredibly difficult time.”

Todd Meadows was the newly onboarded crew member of the Aleutian Lady.

The incident may potentially be part of the show’s production, as reported by Dealine.

The outlet reported that Deadliest Catch was in production for its upcoming Season 22, revealing the filming was being done on the Aleutian Lady, headed by Captain Shelford and his crew, when the accident occurred.

Meadows is survived by his wife and three children.