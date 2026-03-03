Epstein deposition videos show heated moments for Hillary Clinton with lawmakers: Watch

Epstein deposition videos draw online fire after former Secretary of State is seen in heated exchanges with lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee.

The Epstein deposition videos were released by the Committee on Monday, March 2, 2026.

Hillary Clinton was seen lashing out at Republican lawmakers for allowing a photo of her to leak amid deposition.

The heated exchange came in the backdrop of a photo of Clinton from inside the deposition room that was shared by YouTuber Benny Johnson.

Johnson referred to the source on his X (formerly Twitter) post to Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., who took the photo.

Apparently, furious Clinton was seen in a heated exchange of words after she was informed of the leak, “I’m done with this. If you guys are doing that, I am done.”

“You can hold me in contempt from now until the cows come home. This is just typical behavior.”

Someone off-screen then said the deposition would continue off the record, and Boebert can be heard in the background, acknowledging that she did take a snap before the deposition began.

Hillary Clinton throws her hands up in exasperation, thumping her fist on the table, saying, “It doesn’t matter. We all are abiding by the same rules.”

Audio captures Boebert saying she would delete the photo.

“Yeah, well,” Clinton shot back hard as her lawyer asked to take a break.

“I’m done,” she said again, leaving the table. The screen then instantly goes black for a few moments before the deposition resumes shortly after.

The moment was part of five hours of footage featuring Clinton being questioned by House Oversight Committee members, probing the government response to Jeffrey Epstein’s case.