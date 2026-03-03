Soccer Aid 2026 squads announced—with Rooney, Bolt & 'Celebrity Traitors' star onboard

Soccer Aid 2026 is set to feature the world’s top athletes and celebrity stars in a dazzling match scheduled for May 31, 2026.

The squads for the buzzworthy soccer match have been announced, featuring legends Wayne Rooney, Jermain Defoe, Edwin van der Sar, and Leonardo Bonucci.

They are not alone—they will be joined by a host of big-name celebrities for the money-spinning UNICEF fundraiser at West Ham’s London Stadium.

Celebrity Traitors star Joe Marler and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here winner Angry Ginge are among the biggest stars to join the lineup.

For the England XI, Soccer Aid co-founder Robbie Williams will be the leader, while for World XI dugout Olympic legend Usain Bolt is in line to be the boss.

A total of 33 names have been confirmed to feature in Soccer, with more big announcements expected in the coming months.

Soccer Aid is the world’s biggest fundraising celebrity football match and has so far generated more than £121 million for UNICEF since it was first organized in 2006.

This year’s Soccer Aid is particularly significant as it completes two decades towards a noble cause.

This year an extended half-time show celebrating the 20th anniversary is set to be announced leading up to the kickoff.