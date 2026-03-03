 
Rapper Ghetts jailed for 12 years over fatal hit-and-run that killed student

CCTV showed Ghetts’ BMW catapult student into air

Geo News Digital Desk
March 03, 2026

Award-winning grime artist Ghetts has been sentenced to 12 years in prison over a hit-and-run collision.

In the unfortunate incident, a 20-year-old Nepalese student was killed. The 41-year-old’s BMW M5 hit Yubin Tamang on Redbridge Lane East in Ilford on October 18, 2025.

Tamang died in hospital two days later due to serious injuries.

The rapper, whose real name is Justin Clarke-Samuel pleaded guilty in the court.

The court heard that Clarke-Samuel was driving at more than double the speed limit (67mph in a 30mph zone). Moreover, he was one-and-a-half times over the legal alcohol limit.

Moreover, he responded ruthlessly by driving eight miles without contacting emergency services.

The prosecutors also described a “quite appalling litany of incidents” leading up to the collision, including Clarke-Samuel running six red lights, mourning curbs, and colliding with a Mercedes and a motorcyclist.

During the hearing, the mother of Tamang got emotional and broke down in court as she lost her only child.

“My son had come to the UK to study because it had the best degree in the world. But on his way back from work, this happened and he lost his life,” she mourned.

A family representative also added: “Justin Clarke-Samuel has stolen our son’s future and ours with it. We are relieved he has been jailed, but we can never forgive him.”

