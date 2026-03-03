 
What Ohioans need to know about the total lunar eclipse—will Ohio see it?

With the spring-like weather conditions, Ohio could expect rain Monday night through Tuesday morning, March 3, 2026

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 03, 2026

The Blood Moon arrives today, March 3, 2026, putting on a dazzling celestial show.

Although, it will not be visible globally, and the weather in Ohio could disrupt the gazing even in areas where the eclipse can be seen

For Ohioans, whether they will see the total lunar eclipse entirely depends on the path of totality, here’s every detail you need to know.

The full blood moon will be visible only if the weather conditions don’t get in its way.

And unlike 2024, there's no path of totality because the Earth’s shadow can cover the entire moon, something the moon cannot do to Earth.

However, spotting the full blood moon is directly linked with the weather conditions.

With the spring-like weather conditions, Ohio could expect rain Monday night through Tuesday morning, March 3, 2026.

Will clouds get in the way for Ohioans tonight?

According to the National Weather Service, Canton, Cincinnati, Akron, and Columbus are predicted to have cloudy skies with chances of showers or fog from midnight onward.

The March full blood moon, also known as the worm moon, is set to rise today, Tuesday, March 3, 2026, the moon will appear fully lit by 6:38 am ET. But the main event happens earlier.

