900 strikes in 12 hours: Is AI changing rules of war?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered weapons are dominating the battlefields across the globe, including Russia-Ukraine, U.S.-Israel war against Iran and Israel’s war against Palestine, where AI technologies have reportedly played a significant role.

Reports suggest that the United States (U.S.) Department of War used Anthropic’s Claude AI in Operation Epic Fury against Iran. Experts have warned that the surge in the usage of AI weapons could sideline human input.

AI powered weapons shorten the military kill chain and operate quicker than the “speed of thought”.

For the unversed, kill chain here refers to the process of target identification and legal approval to strike execution.

The U.S. and Israel launched nearly 900 strikes on Iran in the first 12 hours of operations.

Academics studying AI cautioned that this process of “decision compression” could minimize the human involvement to only rubber stamping automated planes.

David Leslie, a professor of ethics, technology and society at Queen Mary University of London, said, “This is the next era of military strategy and military technology.”

He warned that over reliance on AI could lead to cognitive off-loading.

Ukraine has also heavily integrated AI into its military operations against Russia, particularly in drone warfare.

AI’s increasing role in military operations is evident from the recent feud between Anthropic and Pentagon. Anthropic deployed its AI models across the Department of War in 2024 to speed up war planning and improve intelligence analysis.

However, the San Francisco-based company took a stand against using its tools in autonomous AI weapons without human oversight and also raised concerns over the Pentagon using their technology for large-scale domestic surveillance.

Anthropic was blacklisted from federal agencies after it stood its ground against the demands made by the Pentagon.