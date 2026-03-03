Viral geopolitical forecaster predicts US defeat in war against Iran

Professor Jiang, host of popular YouTube channel Predictive History, predicted that the United States (U.S.) would lose its ongoing war against Iran.

In an interview with Breaking Points, the professor who uses his game theory to analyse past, current and to predict future geopolitical events detailed the reasoning behind his claim.

Jiang made three predictions in 2024:

Donald Trump would winning the U.S. presidential election in November

Trump would start a war with Iran

The U.S. would lose that war against Iran

He said that this war will forever change the global order, which has largely remained unipolar since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.

The first two of his predictions have already come true, with the U.S. and Iran currently exchanging blows.

Jiang said that Iran has been preparing for this war for the last two years, adding, “In their religion it's a war against great Satan.”

The professor said Iran was targeting the global economy by striking oil fields and refineries in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

He warned that Iran could go after the water desalination plants in Arab countries, which account for 60 percent of the fresh water supply to those countries.

Professor Jiang predicted that Iran would wage a prolonged conflict that will exhaust the U.S. munitions, supply lines and political will.

He predicted that Iran’s asymmetric strategy would result in American defeat that would trigger broader collapse of the U.S. global hegemony, empowering China and Russia in the new multipolar order.