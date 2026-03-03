 
Kylian Mbappe's knee injury: What happened, when will he return?

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe is undergoing further tests on his knee in Paris

Geo News Digital Desk
March 03, 2026

Kylian Mbappe, accompanied by Real Madrid’s medical staff, visited Parish for additional tests on his left knee.

The club confirmed that the 27-year-old has been diagnosed with a knee sprain and is undergoing a “conservative” treatment plan instead of undergoing surgical intervention.

What happened?

Mbappe first experienced discomfort in his left knee while training for Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League clash against SL Benfica.

The same pain was felt in subsequent matches due to which he was ultimately removed from the squad.

“It was a bit of consensus between everyone and we think the best thing is that he stops, that he recovers and comes back at 100%,” Coach Alvaro Arbelo explained.

Recovery timeline

While the club has not confirmed a specific return date yet, sources suggest that Mbappe could be sidelined for two to three weeks.

Arbeloa stated, “might take longer than a few days but hopefully not for an excessive period.”

Impact on Real Madrid

Without Mbappe, Real Madrid’s campaign faced a major blow. The 27-year-old has scored 38 goals in 33 appearances this season, underscoring his vital role in the team’s attacking force.

However, the club and player are prioritising long-term benefits over rushing back, with both parties committed to making sure Mbappe returns to the pitch at full fitness.

