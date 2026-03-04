 
Geo News

Jurickson Profar suspended for 162 games after failing drug test for second time

He was suspended for 80 games after first PED violation

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 04, 2026

Jurickson Profar suspended for 162 games after failing drug test for second time
Jurickson Profar suspended for 162 games after failing drug test for second time

Jurickson Profar was handed a 162-game ban after failing the performance enhancing drug test for the second time. He is expected to miss the entire 2026 MLB season.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the 33-year-old Atlanta Braves outfielder tested positive for the second time, which automatically results in a full-season ban under Major League Baseball (MLB) rules.

Previously, Profar was tested positive for human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) on March 31, 2025. For the unversed, hCG is a banned substance that can increase testosterone levels in men.

He was suspended for 80 games and was also ruled out of the postseason. His absence caused the Braves to miss the playoffs that year for the first time in eight years.

Now, with this second violation, Profar will miss the entire 2026 season. He will also have to forfeit his $15 million salary for this year.

The veteran athlete had one year left on his three-year deal woth $42 million, which he signed with Atlanta after a strong 2024 season with the San Diego Padres.

He earned an All-Star selection and a Silver Slugger Award for his impressive performance in the 2024 season.

The report suggests that Profar will also be ineligible to feature in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, where he was expected to represent the Netherlands team.

Which airlines have resumed operations in Middle East?
Which airlines have resumed operations in Middle East?
Rapper Ghetts jailed for 12 years over fatal hit-and-run that killed student
Rapper Ghetts jailed for 12 years over fatal hit-and-run that killed student
Joan Lunden details alleged workplace harassment in new memoir: ‘Sleep with me'
Joan Lunden details alleged workplace harassment in new memoir: ‘Sleep with me'
Mexican drug lord ‘El Mencho' buried in golden coffin with 5 trucks of secret floral tributes
Mexican drug lord ‘El Mencho' buried in golden coffin with 5 trucks of secret floral tributes
UK weighs sending HMS Duncan to Cyprus after drone breach, French naval move
UK weighs sending HMS Duncan to Cyprus after drone breach, French naval move
OpenAI backtracks on Pentagon deal after user revolt, admits move was ‘sloppy'
OpenAI backtracks on Pentagon deal after user revolt, admits move was ‘sloppy'
Dow Futures plunge 800 points as Iran conflict sparks oil price surge
Dow Futures plunge 800 points as Iran conflict sparks oil price surge
Soccer Aid 2026 squads announced—with Rooney, Bolt & 'Celebrity Traitors' star onboard
Soccer Aid 2026 squads announced—with Rooney, Bolt & 'Celebrity Traitors' star onboard