Jurickson Profar suspended for 162 games after failing drug test for second time

Jurickson Profar was handed a 162-game ban after failing the performance enhancing drug test for the second time. He is expected to miss the entire 2026 MLB season.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the 33-year-old Atlanta Braves outfielder tested positive for the second time, which automatically results in a full-season ban under Major League Baseball (MLB) rules.

Previously, Profar was tested positive for human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) on March 31, 2025. For the unversed, hCG is a banned substance that can increase testosterone levels in men.

He was suspended for 80 games and was also ruled out of the postseason. His absence caused the Braves to miss the playoffs that year for the first time in eight years.

Now, with this second violation, Profar will miss the entire 2026 season. He will also have to forfeit his $15 million salary for this year.

The veteran athlete had one year left on his three-year deal woth $42 million, which he signed with Atlanta after a strong 2024 season with the San Diego Padres.

He earned an All-Star selection and a Silver Slugger Award for his impressive performance in the 2024 season.

The report suggests that Profar will also be ineligible to feature in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, where he was expected to represent the Netherlands team.