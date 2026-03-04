Everything to know about Apple’s new MacBooks: M5 chips, specs, pricing

 
March 04, 2026

Apple resumed its March product rollout on Tuesday, February 3 with new versions of its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models with new M5-series processors.

The new models have a massive performance boost, doubled base storage, and updated prices as the company focuses on reviving the demands in a weakening PC market.

New MacBook Air

Apple’s best-selling laptop receives its biggest update since the M4 generation, wherein the M5 chip is the new standard in both display sizes.

The MacBook Air is available in both sizes i.e., 13-inch and 15-inch models, including a new N1 wireless chip by the company. The chip offers improved Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections.

Both models feature Apple’s Centre Stage webcam, which automatically keeps users in the centre of a video call and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.

Memory starts at 16GB with an option of upgrading to 32GB.

Key specifications are

FeatureDetails
Display Sizes13.6-inch and 15.3-inch liquid retina display with 500 nits of brightness supporting 1 billion colours
Processor Apple M5 chip
Base Storage 512 GB 
Memory 16GB standard, upgradable to 32 GB
Battery Life Up to 18 hours
Camera12 MP Center Stage Webcam
Connectivity New N1 wireless chip with better Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection, Two thunderbolt 4 ports
ColorsSky blue, midnight, starlight, silver
12-inch MacBook Air Price$1,099
15-inch MacBook Air Price$1,299

M5 Pro and M5 Max chips

The new “Fusion Architecture” introduced by Apple M5 Pro and M5 Max Chips, combines two third-generation 3 nanometre dies into one system-on-a-chip, which allows high bandwidth and low latency performance.

They both have an 18-core processor with 6 high-speed super cores and 12 performance cores that are efficiency oriented, and are up to 30 percent faster on multithreaded performance than the 4-core (M4 Pro) and up to 2.5 times faster than the 1-core (M1 Pro and M1 Max).

The M5 Pro has a maximum of 20 cores of graphics capacity and the M5 Max a maximum of 40 cores.

Every core in the GPUs contains a Neural Accelerator, which provides more than four times the peak AI compute of the previous generation.

Third-generation ray tracing and hardware-based mesh shading also make graphics performance up to 20 per cent faster than the previous generation. Memory is being scaled up to 64GB (307GB/s bandwidth on M5 Pro) and 128GB (614GB/s) on M5 Max, improving AI and 3D processes.

MacBook Pros with 14-inch and 16-inch screens have either M5, M5 Pro or M5 Max processors, and greater base storage in all models. Prices range from $1,699 to $7,349. It has Liquid Retina XDR displays, Thunderbolt 5, better media engines, enhanced Neural Engine performance and inbuilt memory safety features. The lineup will be available in March 2026 focusing on everyday users and the high-end professionals.

Key specifications are:

CategorySpecification14-inch MacBook Pro16-inch MacBook Pro
ProcessorM5 Chipstarts at $1,699-

M5 Pro Chipstarts at $2,199starts at $2,699

M5 Max Chipstarts at $3,599starts at $3,899
CPUArchitectureApple Fusion ArchitectureApple Fusion Architecture

CPU Cores (M5 Pro/ Max)Up-to-18 core (6 super core +12 performance cores)Up-to-18 core (6 super core +12 performance cores)

M5 Pro GPU CoresUp to 20-coreUp to 20-core

M5 mAX GPU CoresUp to 40-coreUp to 40-core
Neural EngineCores16-core with higher bandwidth memory connection16-core with higher bandwidth memory connection

AI featuresNeural accelerator in each GPU coreNeural accelerator in each GPU core
MemoryM5 Pro Max Up to 64GBUp to 64GB

M5 Max Up to 128GBUp to 128GB
StorageM5 base storage 1TB-

M5 Pro base storage1TB1TB

M5 Max base storage2TB2TB

SSD Read/ Write speed Up to 14.56 GB/sUp to 14.56 GB/s
DisplayTypeLiquid retinaLiquid retina

Resolution3024 x 19643456 x 2234

SDR BrightnessUp to 1000 nits Up to 1000 nits 
Battery Battery lifeUp to 22 hoursUp to 24 hours

Fast charging 50% in 30 minutes (96W+ adapter)50% in 30 minutes (140W adapter)
Camera
12MP Center Stage with desk view 12MP Center Stage with desk view 
Microphones
Studio quality three-mic arrayStudio quality three-mic array
Speakers
Six speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofersSix speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers
DimensionsHeight1.55 cm (0.61 inch)1.68 cm (0.66 inch)

Width31.26 cm (!2.31 inches)35.57 cm (14.01 inches)

Weight (M5 Pro)1.61 kg2.16 kg

Weight (M5 Max)1.63 kg2.18 kg

Which one should you buy?

For students and everyday users, the optimal option is the MacBook Air with M5 in either the 13-inch or 15-inch offering. On the other hand, creative professionals and STEM students should get a 14-inch MacBook Pro due to its improved processing power and graphics capabilities. A 16-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Max in its highest configuration is most suitable for 3D animators, AI researchers, and developers. 

