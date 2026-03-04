Is US preparing for nuclear strike on Iran? Mysterious tremors at Nevada base raise questions

Is US preparing muclear strike on Iran? Mysterious tremors at Nevada base raise questions

Is the United States (U.S.) going to use nuclear weapons against Iran? A series of mysterious earthquakes at the highly secretive U.S. military base in Nevada has raised concerns.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), around 16 moderate tremors were recorded in the vicinity of the base, also known as Area 52.

Area 52 is located adjacent to the famous Area 51, most popularly known for conspiracy theories linking it to alien life.

According to the Daily Mail, scientists recorded over 100 seismic events within 50 miles of the Tonopah Test Range, which has been used for experimental research and nuclear testing for several decades by the U.S. military.

The shockwaves ranged in magnitude from 1.0 to 3.0.

According to the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation, underground nuclear tests typically create seismic activity ranging from magnitude 4.0 to over 6.0, depending on the weapon's yield (kilotons of TNT equivalent) and burial depth.

The mysterious shockwaves come as the U.S. continues its massive bombing campaign against Iran in Operation Epic Fury. U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened Iran with “the biggest wave,” which he said was yet to come.

It also follows the expiration of the New START treaty between Russia and the U.S., which limited the number of nuclear warheads deployed by both countries.